Reversing Anti-LGBTQ Bill passage will be difficult – Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta-Akyea

Former Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, has questioned the practicality of attempts to halt the progression of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

He argued that the legislation has already been validly passed by Parliament.

His remarks come in the wake of concerns raised by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who has called for a review of the circumstances surrounding the bill’s passage before it is transmitted for presidential assent.

Mr Atta Akyea maintained that once Parliament has completed consideration of a bill and the presiding officer has formally declared it passed, reversing that decision becomes a significant procedural challenge.

He noted that the legislation was approved while the First Deputy Speaker was presiding over proceedings in the House.

“I believe it is water under the bridge because if it’s been passed, he was not there physically."

"But the First Deputy Speaker presided over affairs and then handed down the gavel; that is the end of the matter. The Bill is duly passed. I believe it is too late in the day to reverse it. Moreso when the next stage of trying to conclude the matter is for the presidential assent to be given,” he said.

The former lawmaker further expressed uncertainty about the legal or procedural mechanisms that could be relied upon to reopen the matter after the legislative process had been completed.

> “I wonder how the Speaker is going to use any of the rules to reverse what has been concluded. Maybe he has more superior thinking of the matter than myself but it is a very tall order,” he added.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Mr Atta Akyea argued that the anti-LGBTQ Bill had effectively completed its parliamentary journey and should ordinarily proceed to the next constitutional stage, which is consideration for presidential assent.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, was passed by Parliament on May 29, 2026.

However, concerns raised by the Speaker regarding aspects of the process have sparked fresh debate over whether the legislation should be reconsidered before being forwarded to the President.

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