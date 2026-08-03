Parliament, Sunderland AFC set for strategic partnership for youth development in Ghana

Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has said they are in serious discussions with the English Premier League side (EPL) Sunderland AFC to sign a strategic partnership for the development of youth football in Ghana.

The partnership is expected to create a direct pathway for talented young Ghanaian footballers to develop their careers in England through their admission into the Sunderland Football Academy – the Academy of Light.

He added that each year, young talents from Ghana will be identified and sent to the Sunderland Football Academy for them to be nurtured and groomed for the future.

Announcing to Parliament at the 37th sitting, Mr. Bagbin said the owner and chairman of Sunderland AFC recently led a delegation to Parliament to commence serious discussions and negotiations on the initiative.

According to Mr. Bagbin, the youth development programme is expected to commence from the 2026/2027 football season, offering selected Ghanaian youngsters access to elite coaching, education, sports science, and professional development opportunities in the United Kingdom.

“We have gone far with the discussions, and they are usually showing interest, and some may be around to get some talents.

“They are looking at starting with the 2026/2027 season,” Mr. Bagbin noted.

Mr. Bagbin recalled Ghana’s relationship with Sunderland Football Club, where former players like Asamoah Gyan made significant impact at the club in the EPL.

He commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Ministry of Finance for their immense support in the execution of the initiative.

The initiative is an offshoot from the annual Democracy Cup competition under the leadership of the Speaker of Parliament.

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will vie for this year’s edition on Friday, August 28, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.