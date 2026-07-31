Backlash greets MP’s ‘I’ll marry you’ remark to schoolgirl during Parliament visit

Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East, Yakubu Mohammed

A Member of Parliament (MP), Yakubu Mohammed, has come under intense public criticism after a video showing him telling a young schoolgirl that he would marry her in the future went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the child and her classmates visited Parliament on an educational excursion.

In the widely circulated video, the Ahafo Ano South East MP is seen engaging the pupils before turning to one of the girls and complimenting her appearance.

"You are very beautiful; when you grow up, I will marry you, so she is my wife. In future she will also be an MP," Mr Mohammed said, drawing laughter from some of those present.

The remarks, however, have generated widespread debate online, with many social media users, child rights advocates and members of the public questioning the appropriateness of such comments from a public official to a minor.

Critics argue that although the statement may have been intended as a light-hearted joke, it risks normalising inappropriate interactions between adults and children and sends the wrong message, particularly during an educational visit intended to inspire young people about leadership and public service.

Others expressed concern that children visiting Parliament should be encouraged to dream about education, leadership and national service rather than be the subject of comments that could be interpreted as romantic or marital.

The controversy has also renewed calls for public office holders to exercise greater caution in their interactions with children, given the influence they wield and the standards of conduct expected of them.

The incident follows renewed advocacy by child protection and gender rights organisations for adults—especially leaders and public figures—to communicate with children in ways that uphold their dignity, protect their welfare and reinforce positive aspirations.

Human rights advocates have consistently maintained that girls should be affirmed for their intelligence, talents and leadership potential, rather than comments centred on their physical appearance or future marital prospects.

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