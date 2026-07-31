NHIA continues nationwide wellness and clean-up campaign with monthly staff exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has sustained its maiden nationwide post-floods health, wellness and clean-up campaign with a second edition held across its head office, regional and district offices.
The exercise, which took place on Friday, July 31, saw staff of the Authority participate in physical workouts, basic health screenings and clean-up activities aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and maintaining clean working environments.
The Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, supervised the activities at the Head Office and expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm and participation of staff during the initiative.
Following the successful turnout for the first exercise, he declared the last Friday of every month as a day for the NHIA’s wellness and clean-up programme.
The monthly initiative forms part of the Authority’s commitment to building a healthier workforce while promoting a workplace culture that prioritises wellness, productivity and service excellence.
The NHIA said the programme will continue across its offices nationwide to encourage staff participation and improve overall workplace wellbeing.
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