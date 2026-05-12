NHIA targets 80% coverage in Bono East by end of 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Bono East Regional Directorate has set an ambitious target to register at least 80 percent of the region’s population onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by the end of 2026.
According to the Bono East Regional Director of the NHIA, Kingsford Gyamfi Opoku, the Authority aims to register a little over 1.1 million people out of the region’s estimated population of more than 1.3 million.
Speaking in an interview with Adom News reporter Daniel Tachie during an engagement in Yeji, the Pru East District Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dzizorvu Amuzu, commended residents for turning out in large numbers to take advantage of the free primary NHIS registration exercise currently underway in the area.
He noted that the encouraging response from residents demonstrates growing awareness of the importance of health insurance in accessing quality healthcare services without financial difficulties.
The District Director further appealed to individuals who have yet to register for the scheme to take advantage of the exercise and enrol before the deadline.
Mr Dzizorvu Amuzu stressed that the NHIA remains committed to expanding healthcare access across the Bono East Region through sustained public education and community outreach programmes.
Residents in Yeji have meanwhile expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing the free registration exercise as a major relief, especially for vulnerable groups and low-income earners.
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