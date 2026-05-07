NHIA launches free NHIS registration campaign

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched the STORM Initiative to offer free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal nationwide to advance Universal Health Coverage.

The campaign, which runs from April 15 to May 31, 2026, waives registration and renewal fees as well as the one-month waiting period for new and returning members.

Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, announced the initiative at a press briefing in Accra.

“For the first time in the history of Ghana’s NHIS, we are simultaneously waiving both registration and renewal fees and the one-month waiting period at the same time,” he said.

The initiative involves the mobilisation of NHIA staff nationwide, particularly at the district level, to register people in communities, markets, churches, mosques, lorry parks, schools, workplaces and rural areas.

Dr Bampoe said the NHIS remained Ghana’s main vehicle for achieving Universal Health Coverage by enabling access to healthcare without financial hardship.

He said the campaign was linked to the Government’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme, launched on April 15, 2026, by President John Dramani Mahama, initially covering 150 underserved districts with plans for nationwide expansion by 2028.

Dr Bampoe said services under the programme included routine screenings for hypertension, diabetes and cancer, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, treatment of common illnesses, health education and household outreach.

He said beneficiaries would require either the Ghana Card or an active NHIS card for identification and continuity of care.

Dr Bampoe explained that while the Free Primary Healthcare Programme covered frontline services, NHIS membership was required for referrals to higher-level facilities.

“Without an active NHIS card, a referred patient would have to pay entirely out-of-pocket, which can be devastating for families,” he said.

Dr Bampoe also highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, which supports treatment of non-communicable diseases not fully covered under NHIS, noting that active membership was required to access such care.

He urged the public to take advantage of the free registration window, noting that fees and the waiting period would be reinstated after May 31.

Dr Bampoe encouraged members to renew their cards regularly through the *929# shortcode, the MyNHIS mobile application or at NHIS district offices.

“Every community in Ghana must know about STORM. Every family must know that the NHIS card is their gateway to free primary healthcare, specialist referrals and the protection of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund,” he said.

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