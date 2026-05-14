MahamaCares will not replace NHIS, only to complement it – Adjoa Obuobia reiterates

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has reiterated that the initiative is designed strictly to complement the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and not to replace it.
She explained that the clarification has become necessary as misconceptions persist among sections of the public regarding the purpose of the fund.
She said that despite earlier clarifications on the roles of the fund, some citizens continue to believe the programme is intended to take over the core mandate of the NHIS.
"Let me state clearly that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund complements the National Health Insurance; we simply do not duplicate them," she said while discussing the state of the initiative on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, May 14.
"The work of the National Health Insurance is a fundamental health financing insurance scheme, and what the Ghana Medical Trust Fund does is make interventions. So they are two different things. So the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, on the other hand, has much broader and more specialised work to do," she explained.
She stressed that MahamaCares is structured to work alongside the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), reinforcing healthcare delivery rather than supplanting it.
Her comments were aimed at setting the record straight and strengthening public understanding of the fund’s role within the country’s evolving healthcare financing architecture.
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