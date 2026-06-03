Smirnoff renews Ghana DJ Awards title sponsorship

Guinness Ghana has officially renewed the Smirnoff title sponsorship of the Ghana DJ Awards for another three years, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and celebration of DJ culture and entertainment in Ghana.

Organized by Merqury Republic, the Ghana DJ Awards continues to stand as Ghana’s premier platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of DJs and music personalities shaping the country’s entertainment industry.

The renewed partnership marks another milestone in the successful relationship between Guinness Ghana and Merqury Republic, highlighting a shared commitment to entertainment, creativity, empowerment, nightlife culture, and youth engagement.

All activities under the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards calendar will be powered by Smirnoff, bringing a fresh wave of excitement, lifestyle experiences, audience engagement, and unforgettable activations throughout the season.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Head of Media & Partnerships at Guinness Ghana, said:

“Smirnoff believes music is the ultimate force in bringing people together. As the title sponsor of the Ghana DJ Awards, Smirnoff will power all activities and engagements under the awards calendar, bringing its vibrant energy, culture-driven experiences, and signature nightlife appeal to fans and audiences across the country.”

Speaking on the renewed partnership, Felicia Bazie, Marketing Manager at Merqury Republic, said:

“Ghana DJ Awards is Africa’s premier DJ platform. We are focused on finding partners that want to enhance the DJ ecosystem, the fan experience on-site, and create compelling content for fans digitally. This renewed partnership with Guinness Ghana reflects our collective vision of celebrating creativity, nightlife culture, and the incredible talents within Ghana’s music industry. We are excited about the opportunities and experiences the next three years will bring.”

As anticipation continues to build for an extraordinary celebration of music, the 2026 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards is officially set to launch on August 1, 2026, kickstarting a new season of activities, campaigns, industry engagements, and entertainment experiences leading up to the main awards ceremony.

Over the years, the Ghana DJ Awards has evolved into one of Ghana’s most anticipated entertainment events, serving as a major platform for discovering, celebrating, and elevating DJs across multiple genres and regions.

Further details regarding nominations, launch activities, and official event schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGB PLC) is one of Ghana’s most iconic and enduring consumer companies, with a legacy spanning over six decades of craftsmanship, community, and commercial leadership. Listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE: GGBL), GGB PLC is the maker and distributor of some of the world’s most celebrated beverage brands including Smirnoff,Guinness™, Johnnie Walker, Heineken, Malta Guinness, Orijin, Gulder, and Casamigos and Don Julio, delivering premium quality to Ghanaian consumers across every occasion and lifestyle.

Beyond beverage excellence, GGB PLC is a purposeful corporate citizen, investing in culture, sports, and community across Ghana. Through partnerships in music, golf, and lifestyle, the company creates platforms that celebrate Ghanaian achievement and amplify Ghana’s reputation on the global stage.

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