MC Portfolio applauds Ghana DJ Awards for elevating DJs and MCs

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The 2024 MC/Hypeman of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards, MC Portfolio, has commended the organisers of the awards scheme for their continued efforts to recognise and elevate the work of DJs and MCs in Ghana’s entertainment industry.
In a post shared on Saturday, July 11, the award-winning MC expressed appreciation to the Ghana DJ Awards for creating value for music tastemakers and helping to raise the profile of event hosts and DJs.
“Big ups to @ghanadjawards for decorating our DJ and host culture! Injecting into the space a wild sense of value for music tastemakers,” he wrote.
Big ups to @ghanadjawards for decorating our dj and host culture ! Injecting into the space a wild sense of value of music taste makers !we do appreciate you for making us superstars and giving us ratings in today’s events architecture!— PORTFOLIOthemc🎤 (@Portfoliothemc) July 11, 2026
The facelift the scheme adds to brands…
MC Portfolio said the awards scheme has played a significant role in transforming DJs and MCs into recognised brands within the entertainment industry.
“We do appreciate you for making us superstars and giving us ratings in today’s events architecture. The facelift the scheme adds to brands can’t be underestimated,” he stated.
He further thanked the organisers for their consistent support of the industry over the years and pledged the continued support of DJs and MCs as preparations begin for this year’s edition of the awards.
“We are grateful and embrace you with warmth year in, year out as we grow together with you as MCs and DJs. Blessings as we warm up for this year’s edition,” he added.
MC Portfolio was crowned MC/Hypeman of the Year at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards, recognising his contribution to Ghana’s events and entertainment industry.
His latest remarks add to growing appreciation for the awards scheme’s role in promoting excellence and professionalising the work of DJs and event hosts across the country.
The 2026 Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff is expected to be launched on August 1.
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