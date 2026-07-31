Clos Jangli Ghana to launch on August 22, bringing Luxembourg’s premium wines to the African market

Audio By Carbonatix
A new player in Ghana's luxury wine industry is set to make its debut on August 22 with the official launch of Clos Jangli Ghana, the exclusive distributor of Clos Jangli Champagnes, wines and Crémants in Ghana and the brand's gateway for expansion across Africa.
The launch marks the arrival of one of Luxembourg's distinguished wine houses in the Ghanaian market, combining centuries of European winemaking heritage with Africa's growing appetite for premium wines and luxury hospitality experiences.
Clos Jangli traces its roots to the renowned Moselle Valley in Luxembourg, where generations of winemakers have built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, authenticity and quality. Through Clos Jangli Ghana, these products will now be introduced to consumers and hospitality businesses across the continent.
The vision to establish the brand in Africa was conceived by the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Ghana and Secretary of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana, Edmond Boateng, who identified an opportunity to connect Luxembourg's celebrated wine culture with Africa's expanding luxury market through a distribution platform centred on quality, trust and long-term partnerships.
Supporting the initiative from its inception was Emmanuel Twum Asiamah, Esq. (ACIMArb), whose legal expertise and partnership helped turn the idea into a business.
According to the company, their collaboration has been built on friendship, resilience, and a shared commitment to creating a lasting enterprise.
Under Mr Boateng's leadership, Clos Jangli Ghana has secured exclusive distribution rights for Clos Jangli Champagnes, wines and Crémants in Ghana, with plans to extend its footprint across Africa by partnering with leading hotels, restaurants, retailers and luxury hospitality brands.
The company says the launch is about more than introducing premium wines to a new market. It represents a bridge between Luxembourg's centuries-old winemaking tradition and Africa's emerging luxury lifestyle sector.
As preparations intensify for the August 22 launch, Clos Jangli Ghana says it remains committed to the principles that shaped the business - integrity, excellence, loyalty and enduring partnerships.
The company believes every bottle of Clos Jangli tells two stories: one rooted in Luxembourg's rich winemaking heritage and another that reflects African entrepreneurship, vision and collaboration.
With its official launch, Clos Jangli Ghana aims to establish itself not only as a premium wine distributor but also as a platform connecting European excellence with Africa's evolving luxury market.
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