Financial pressures, vote buying shut women out of politics – Rosemond Atutonu

The Executive Director of Global Action for Women Empowerment, Rosemond Ewoenam Atutonu, says financial pressures and vote-buying practices continue to prevent many capable women from participating fully in Ghana’s political leadership.

According to her, although women play critical roles in supporting their families and communities, the responsibilities placed on them often limit their ability to pursue political ambitions.

Speaking at the JoyNews’ Impact Makers Foundation dialogue on"Democracy Is Not For Sale" on Friday, July 31, Ms Atutonu explained that many women are forced to prioritise household needs over political aspirations.

“Women are the supports of their families. They are always thinking about what my children will eat, what the entire household will eat,” she said.

She noted that these responsibilities leave many women with little time and resources to engage in political activities or seek leadership positions from the local assembly level to national office.

Ms Atutonu said some women who show interest in leadership are also discouraged by the financial demands associated with elections, including allegations of having to pay money to secure votes.

She recalled experiences from efforts by her organisation to support women contesting assembly and unit committee positions, where some communities demanded financial incentives before offering their support.

“It’s like you need to grease our palms for us to even select you as assembly member or even vote you in as a unit committee member,” she stated.

She explained that while some women supported by civil society organisations were able to mobilise their communities, others eventually withdrew due to the intense competition and financial pressures.

Ms Atutonu stressed that the situation prevents individuals with good ideas and the capacity to serve from progressing into leadership positions simply because they lack the resources to compete.

“Probably that person has the ideas, but then because of money, the person cannot go forward,” she added.

She called for reforms to make political participation more accessible and reduce the influence of money in Ghana’s democratic processes.

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