Ghana Prisons Service joins security operation for Dagbon Regent’s enskinment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Prisons Service deployed officers to support security arrangements during the enskinment of the Regent of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Friday, July 31.
The security operation, led by the Yendi local prison, formed part of a coordinated effort involving other security agencies to ensure a peaceful ceremony organised by the Dagbon Traditional Council.
The event marked the customary installation of the regent, who will oversee the affairs of the Dagbon Kingdom pending the completion of the final funeral rites of the late Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II and the enskinment of a substantive Yaa Naa.
The ceremony attracted President John Mahama, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, heads of security agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, elders and other dignitaries, highlighting its cultural and national significance.
The Ghana Prisons Service said the Yendi local prison deployed 79 personnel, led by acting officer-in-charge CSP Sofo Abdul-Aziz, to assist in maintaining security throughout the event.
The Northern Regional Commander of Prisons, DDP Obed Kofi Acqyaye, also monitored the operation and commended the officers for their professionalism and dedication.
According to the Ghana Prisons Service, the ceremony ended peacefully, reflecting the effective collaboration among the security agencies.
The Service said its participation demonstrated its continued commitment to supporting national security, maintaining public order and working with traditional authorities to promote peace, unity and stability.
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