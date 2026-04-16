Prisons officers complete motorbike training with Police MTTD Riders Unit in Accra

Officers of the Ghana Prisons Service have completed a specialised motorbike training programme aimed at strengthening their operational capacity and road safety skills.

The training, organised by the Ghana Police Service Riders Unit of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), took place at the Accra Central Police Station and formed part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency of the prison's motor riders.

As part of the exercise, participants undertook a practical road test across major routes in Accra, riding from Accra Central through Haatso and Kwabenya to Peduase and Manfe-Akropong before returning to the Prisons Headquarters.

The journey lasted approximately two and a half hours and was supervised by experienced Police trainers.

Seven prisons officers took part in the exercise, led by Chief Superintendent Haruna Sulemana and Superintendent Francis Yatofo of the Prisons Service Transport Unit.

They were supported by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pimpong Forson, second-in-command of the Riders Unit, alongside a team of instructors.

The training forms part of a six-week programme designed to equip officers with advanced riding techniques, discipline, and enhanced awareness of road safety.

At the end of the exercise, the team was received at the Prisons Headquarters on behalf of the Director-General of Prisons by the Director in charge of Technical, Paul Teye Adama.

He commended the officers for successfully completing the training and expressed confidence in their improved ability to carry out their duties effectively.

Commander of the Police Riders Unit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Alex Wowolo, also praised the participants for their discipline and commitment throughout the programme.

He urged them to adopt defensive riding techniques at all times and cautioned against using motorbikes in ways that could intimidate other road users.

Chief Superintendent Haruna Sulemana, Head of the Prisons Transport Unit, expressed appreciation to the Police Riders Unit for its collaboration and support, encouraging participants to uphold professionalism and apply the skills acquired in their daily duties.

The training underscores ongoing collaboration between the Prisons and Police Services to build capacity and improve operational efficiency within Ghana’s security sector.

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