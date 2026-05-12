Police arrest suspect in murder of car dealer found burnt in vehicle at Atomic Junction

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 27-year-old car dealer, Yaw Osei Ashitey Amma, whose burnt body was discovered inside a vehicle at Atomic Junction on the Legon bypass road on April 7, 2026.

Speaking at a press briefing, Director-General of the CID, DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, the suspect, Wisdom Tetteh, was arrested on April 30, 2026, in the Republic of Togo through an Interpol collaboration while attempting to dispose of the deceased’s mobile phone.

She disclosed that the suspect was subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service at the Aflao border and transported to the CID headquarters for further investigations.

Preliminary investigations established that on April 6, 2026, the suspect allegedly lured the deceased to his residence under the pretext of a vehicle sale, where he reportedly attacked and inflicted fatal head injuries on him.

Police say the suspect later sold the deceased’s Hyundai Elantra, valued at GH¢172,000, and received a part payment of GH¢18,000.

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor further stated that the suspect allegedly transported the deceased’s body to Atomic Junction, removed the vehicle’s number plate and set both the vehicle and body ablaze in an attempt to conceal evidence.

She added that investigations are ongoing, while the suspect remains in police custody assisting with inquiries.

The CID boss also revealed that due to the severe burns sustained by the deceased, police were unable to immediately establish his identity conclusively, leading investigators to obtain DNA samples from relatives for confirmation.

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