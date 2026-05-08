Mamprugu Youth Association alleges Police extrajudicial killings in Zuarungu, demands independent inquiry

The Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) has accused the Ghana Police Service of alleged extrajudicial killings in the Upper East Region, describing the situation as a “national disgrace” and warning of what it says is a worrying pattern of abuse in Bawku and surrounding areas.

At a press conference on Tuesday, May 6, the group called for an independent commission of enquiry to investigate recent police operations in Zuarungu, which it claims form part of a wider pattern of unlawful killings and cover-ups.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the statement said it represents “voices for justice, human dignity, and the sanctity of life in a nation that prides itself on constitutional democracy.”

The group referenced an earlier case it raised in March 2026 involving the death of 33-year-old Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu, also known as Baaluuse, who died while in police custody. MAYA said the Ghana Police Service had linked his arrest to investigations into a December 2025 attack at the Karimenga barrier, in which a police officer was killed.

However, the association said the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear and may not be an isolated incident.

“We warned that the incident was not isolated,” the statement said. “Rather, it signalled a troubling pattern of abuse in which state institutions are being used to carry out extrajudicial killings of Mamprusis in Bolgatanga.”

MAYA also raised concerns about a recent police operation in Zuarungu, where officers reportedly arrested ten people on April 30, 2026.

According to the group, all ten suspects were initially taken to the Zuarungu Police Station, where witnesses who visited said they were alive and in good condition. The police later reported that four suspects were arrested, while two others had died from gunshot wounds during an intelligence-led operation targeting a robbery gang.

The association, however, disputed this account.

“The family find this account inconsistent and misleading, an attempt to cover up wrongdoing and the murder they committed,” the statement said.

MAYA further stated that four suspects were granted police enquiry bail, while others remained in custody for interrogation. It is alleged that two of those later reported dead had earlier been seen alive and without injuries.

The group also pointed to inconsistencies in the police narrative, including changes in official statements. It said the date of arrest was initially given as April 29, 2026, but was later revised to April 30, and that additional details about alleged robbery activities were introduced in subsequent versions.

“The police statement was edited multiple times, with key details altered across versions, raising questions about its reliability,” the group said.

It also questioned the timing and cause of the alleged gunshot injuries, asking when the deceased sustained them and why they were reportedly uninjured while in custody but later declared dead.

MAYA further called for clarification on who authorised the movement of suspects and why there was no documented explanation for their alleged injuries.

The association also accused some security personnel of exploiting tensions in Bawku, alleging that certain officers may be acting as “conflict entrepreneurs” benefiting from operational activities and state resources.

“We are concerned by reports that elements within the security services are conflict entrepreneurs exploiting the Bawku conflict for personal gain,” the statement said.

MAYA insisted that the police have no constitutional authority to take life through extrajudicial means.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the police do not have the authority under the Constitution or any law to take the life of a Ghanaian citizen through extrajudicial means,” it said.

The association called on President John Dramani Mahama to establish an independent commission of enquiry, stating that it is prepared to provide evidence to support its claims.

It also urged full transparency from the Ghana Police Service and accountability for all officers involved, regardless of rank.

Read also: Police dismantle robbery gang in Upper East; 4 in custody, 2 dead during operation



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.