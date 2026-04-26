3 suspects arrested in Akatsi in robbery crackdown

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects involved in a series of recent robberies in Akatsi and its surrounding areas.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service, the operation, which was led by the Special Operations Assistant (SOA) to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), resulted in the retrieval of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against organised crime in the Volta region.
The arrests occurred on 21st April 2026, following a series of intelligence-led operations aimed at tackling the recent wave of robberies that had caused alarm among residents. Enoch Adoglo, one of the key suspects, was apprehended at Gavekope, a village near Akatsi.
His arrest was the result of thorough investigative work, which linked him to a network of armed robbers who had been terrorising the area.
Following Adoglo’s arrest, the police gathered further intelligence that led them to the outskirts of Gavekope, where they arrested Cephas Aniwaa, a blacksmith who is believed to be the primary supplier of weapons to the suspects.
Aniwaa is suspected of manufacturing and providing firearms used in the robberies. A third suspect, David Adzinu, was also arrested during the operation, marking the completion of a successful round-up of individuals involved in the criminal activities.
A detailed search of the suspects and their possessions yielded a troubling array of weapons, including:
- Seven (7) single-barrel rifles
- Five (5) locally manufactured pistols
- One (1) revolver
- Sixty-four (64) rounds of ACP ammunition
- Eleven (11) rounds of AK-47 ammunition
- Four (4) rounds of 7.62 x 51 ammunition
- Four (4) live BB cartridges
- Eighteen (18) spent BB cartridges
- Three (3) mobile phones
- Winding tools, believed to be used in the illegal production of firearms
The discovery of such a large quantity of weapons and ammunition has raised significant concerns about the ease with which criminal gangs in the region can access firearms.
The presence of homemade weapons and illegal ammunition highlights the growing sophistication of the criminal syndicates operating in the area.
In addition to the three arrests, further investigations have led police to identify Mensah Kedzi as a key suspect in the robberies, including a major heist that took place on 3rd April 2026.
Kedzi is currently on the run, along with other accomplices such as Akakpo, an ex-convict, and Ageh, whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Authorities are continuing to pursue these individuals, with the aim of bringing them to justice as quickly as possible.
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