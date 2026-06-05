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Norwegian Ambassador pays courtesy call on NDPC, commends progress on sustainable development initiatives

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  5 June 2026 10:30pm
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The Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy to Ghana, Dr. John Mikal Kvistad, on Monday, 1 June 2026, paid a courtesy call on the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and engaged with the Commission’s Management, led by the Director-General, Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah.

The meeting focused on Ghana’s development planning priorities, the implementation of key development initiatives, and opportunities for strengthened collaboration to advance sustainable and inclusive development.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah provided an overview of the mandate and functions of the NDPC, describing the Commission as the Government’s principal advisory body on national development planning and policy coordination.

She explained that the Commission is responsible for coordinating planning activities across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), while also advising the President on matters relating to national development planning and policy.

“The NDPC plays a central role in ensuring that development efforts across Government are coordinated, aligned and responsive to national priorities,” Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah stated.

“Our work is guided by the need to promote policy coherence, strengthen planning systems and support the effective implementation of Ghana’s development agenda.”

The Director-General further highlighted the Commission’s role in preparing the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework, coordinating development planning at the national and sub-national levels, and monitoring progress through annual assessments of development performance.

She noted that the Commission continues to work closely with Regional Coordinating Councils and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to strengthen planning, monitoring and evaluation systems across the country

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