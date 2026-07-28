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NDPC hosts workshop to develop Ghana’s Human Capital Strategy

Source: GNA  
  28 July 2026 5:17am
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The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has commenced a three-day workshop in Accra, to coordinate ideas from experts and stakeholders towards firming up Ghana’s Human Capital Development Strategy.

The workshop brought together representatives from ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations, and development partners, to identify gaps in the country’s Human Capital Index and propose solutions to strengthen skills, health, and education outcomes.

Opening the session in Accra on Monday, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, the Director-General of the NDPC, said a good policy must be futuristic and people centered.

“A good policy is the one that is futuristic and has people at the centre to support,” she noted, stressing that the Human Capital Strategy would serve as the foundation for training the requisite human resources for the nation.

Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the Minister of Public Sector Reform and Member of Parliament for Tempane, underscored the NDPC’s role in coordinating ideas, building institutional capacity, and advancing reforms towards achieving the Resetting Ghana Agenda.

She highlighted youth unemployment as a major challenge, adding that the Strategy would help develop the skills most needed by industries and the private sector.

Madam Finda Koroma, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Human Capital Development Plus (HCD+), called for dedicated research data from the Ghana Statistical Service to guide training of employable skills.

She explained that HCD+ was a regional advocacy and technical assistance hub focused on strengthening health, education, and employment systems in Sub-Saharan Africa to boost human capacity and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The HCD+ provided funding for the three-workshop to build synergies and streamline human capital development in Ghana.

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