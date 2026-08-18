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Minority will speak boldly on GoldBod losses despite attacks – Afenyo-Markin vows

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  18 August 2026 11:18am
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Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has vowed to continue demanding answers from the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) over what he claims is a GH¢22 billion loss to the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minority would not be deterred by attacks or criticisms from GoldBod officials as it pursues what it considers a matter of public accountability.

He insisted that GoldBod must account for the alleged loss, arguing that the circumstances, as presented by the Minority, amount to causing financial loss to the state.

“So they must account for the GH¢22 billion loss. It must account for it because it amounts to causing financial loss to the state,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minority would continue to raise the issue firmly, regardless of how its members were described by GoldBod management.

“GoldBod is responsible for causing financial loss to the state and the Minority will say this and say it firmly and boldly,” he said.

He said the Minority's position was based on its demand for accountability over the management of the country's gold resources.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also warned that those found responsible for any wrongdoing would eventually be required to answer for their actions.

“It doesn't matter the adjectives that they use to describe or to attack our personalities, and we know a day of reckoning will come,” he said.

His comments come amid an escalating dispute between the Minority and GoldBod over the institution's financial performance.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has rejected claims that the institution recorded a GH¢22 billion loss, maintaining that its audited 2025 financial statements recorded an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion.

The conflicting claims have intensified calls for greater scrutiny of GoldBod's financial records and operations, with the Minority insisting that the institution must provide further explanations for what it describes as losses to the state.

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