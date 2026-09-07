Belgian FA still wants Balogun ban answers

Belgium's Football Association says it still wants answers about why Folarin Balogun was allowed to play against their team at the World Cup, and have asked for the issue to be on the agenda at the next FIFA Council.

In one of the most controversial moments of the summer's World Cup, Balogun was cleared to play for co-host USA in the last-16 tie with Belgium after a one-game ban following a straight red card in his previous game was suspended for a year by FIFA.

That was a highly unorthodox decision and received widespread criticism, especially after it emerged that US President Donald Trump and White House officials had lobbied FIFA.The

European governing body UEFA and the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) were among those who questioned the decision.

The RBFA said it had asked Fifa for "a clear justification of the decisions taken and details on how such situations will be handled in the future".

Balogun - who scored three goals up to that stage - started in the game, which Belgium won 4-1. The Red Devils lost to Spain in the quarter-finals.

In a statement on Monday, the RBFA said it now wants the issue discussed on the Fifa Council meeting on 15 October - and says it will not support Gianni Infantino's bid for a further term as Fifa president.

RBFA president Pascale van Damme said: "Two months after the events, our questions remain unanswered.

"Given the importance of transparency and clarity for all parties involved, we request the necessary explanations and, at the same time, wish to explore where improvements to the current processes are possible, so that similar cases can be handled in a clear, consistent and efficient manner in the future.

"Together with Uefa, the other confederations and the national associations, we remain committed to transparency in decision-making, strong governance and clear processes. We remain open to constructive cooperation, in the interest of the trust, integrity and future of football."

Balogun's red card was the 189th in World Cup history and only the second, after Brazil's Garrincha in 1962, to not serve a suspension.

Fifa never fully explained the decision, just citing "article 27 of the Fifa disciplinary code" which allows it "to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure".

No other suspensions were lifted at the 2026 World Cup.

Infantino, who has been FIFA president since 2016, confirmed this week he will stand for re-election in March.

The Swiss has been under huge pressure after details of a now-abandoned plan emerged that sought to sell stakes in Fifa competitions, including the World Cup, to private investment firms.

Belgium's football governing body is the latest to join the growing list of those to say they do not want Infantino to remain in the role.

The RBFA added that its two reasons for refusing to support Infantino were the Balogun case and the FIFA Forward Enterprise to sell those stakes.

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