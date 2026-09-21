I am aware of 2026 World Cup visa scandal but … – Ernest Norgbey

Chairman of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee Ernest Norgbey says allegations surrounding an alleged National Sports Authority (NSA) visa scandal have not been formally referred to the committee.

The claims relate to the NSA’s alleged involvement in facilitating World Cup-related visas, including reports that some individuals paid money for assistance with travel arrangements.

Speaking exclusively to Asempa FM, Norgbey said the issues raised during the committee’s proceedings were based on unverified information circulating on social media.

“I heard of it on social media; it has not come to our attention formally. So all the questions Ranking was asking were hearsay,” he said.

He stressed that the committee could not rely on unverified social media reports in carrying out its oversight responsibilities.

“We are yet to get the veracity or otherwise of the whole matter,” he added.

Norgbey said he had also heard about some of the allegations but was unable to confirm them.

“I have heard something like it, but I cannot substantiate it,” he stated.

He maintained that the committee would need formal and verifiable evidence before the allegations could be considered as part of its proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Minority has called for the dismissal of NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah over the allegations.

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