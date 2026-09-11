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Maldives, Zambia, Antigua and Barbuda open visa-free travel to Ghanaians

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  11 September 2026 5:11am
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Ghanaians travelling to three countries can now do so without obtaining entry visas, following the implementation of new visa waiver arrangements with the Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda.

The agreements cover Ghanaian holders of ordinary, service and diplomatic passports, with different periods of permitted stay. Travellers to the Maldives and Zambia will be allowed to remain for up to 30 days, while those visiting Antigua and Barbuda can stay for a maximum of 90 days without an entry visa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrangements in a public notice dated September 8, 2026, but cautioned that the waiver does not amount to unrestricted entry.

Travellers must still satisfy the immigration requirements of the destination countries, carry the required travel documents and comply with the approved duration of stay.

Ghanaians travelling for employment, study, residence or other purposes requiring specific authorisation will still need to obtain the relevant permits before departure.

The Ministry has also advised travellers to check current entry and health requirements with the appropriate authorities or Ghana’s nearest diplomatic mission, noting that such requirements may change.

It said the new arrangements form part of efforts to facilitate international travel for Ghanaians and deepen bilateral relations with partner countries.

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