Zambia part ways with ex-Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle

Audio By Carbonatix
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced the departure of Copper Queens head coach Nora Hauptle by mutual consent.
According to FAZ General Secretary Charles Chakatazya, the decision was reached in the best interests of both parties following discussions with Hauptle’s representatives.
Hauptle’s departure comes after Zambia endured a disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they suffered a group-stage exit and consequently missed out on qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Copper Queens will now begin preparations for the 2028 Olympic qualifiers under a new head coach as FAZ looks to chart a fresh course for the women’s national team.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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