Mahama congratulates Hichilema on his re-election as President of Zambia

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election as President of Zambia.
According to Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, President Mahama said President Hichilema’s re-election presented an opportunity for Zambia and Ghana to further strengthen their bilateral relations and deepen their shared commitment to ensuring that the outcomes of engagements held during his State Visit to Zambia in February this year translate into measurable and lasting benefits for the citizens of both countries.
President Hichilema was re-elected for a second term with 60 per cent of valid votes.
He is due to be inaugurated on Tuesday, September 1, at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
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