National

Mahama congratulates Hichilema on his re-election as President of Zambia

Source: GNA  
  1 September 2026 4:28am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election as President of Zambia.

According to Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, President Mahama said President Hichilema’s re-election presented an opportunity for Zambia and Ghana to further strengthen their bilateral relations and deepen their shared commitment to ensuring that the outcomes of engagements held during his State Visit to Zambia in February this year translate into measurable and lasting benefits for the citizens of both countries.

President Hichilema was re-elected for a second term with 60 per cent of valid votes.

He is due to be inaugurated on Tuesday, September 1, at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group