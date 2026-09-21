Ahafo Ano South West DCE laid to rest as Muslims hold final prayers

Audio By Carbonatix
A deep sense of sorrow has engulfed Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region following the sudden death of the District Chief Executive, Abubakar Sedik.
The late DCE was laid to rest today, Monday, September 21, following his passing on September 20 after a short illness.
As part of Islamic burial traditions, the Muslim community in Mankranso gathered at the Mankranso School Park to offer final Salat al-Janazah prayers for the deceased and bid him a solemn farewell.
Scores of mourners, residents, sympathisers, friends and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gathered in grief to pay their last respects to the late DCE.
The atmosphere was filled with sorrow and tears as mourners struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss of a man who served as the District Chief Executive of the area.
The news of Abubakar Sedik’s death has left the people of Mankranso and the wider Ahafo Ano South West District in deep mourning.
According to the local assembly, the DCE died on Sunday evening, 20th September, after stakeholders met with the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, in Kumasi.
The Minister was in Kumasi to engage stakeholders on the completion of the Kejetia Phase Two Redevelopment project.
Mr Sedik reportedly fell ill after returning to Mankranso from the meeting but could not survive.
In the past week, his district has been in the news spotlight after he was accused of spearheading an attempt to demolish a school facility at Mankranso to pave the way for the construction of a 24-hour economy market. He denied the allegation. Mr Sedik was the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area in the 2024 election.
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