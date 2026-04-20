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President of Council of Zongo Chiefs admonishes Muslims to avoid unnecessary rivalries

Source: GNA  
  20 April 2026 5:53am
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Naaba Musah Akanbonga, the President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region, has admonished all Muslims to eschew needless rivalries for the sake of Allah.

He observed that when hatred, jealousy and rancour occupy individuals' hearts, meaningful community development becomes unattainable.

Naaba Akanbonga, therefore, urged all tribes and people in Zongo communities to bury their differences to secure a fair share of government development initiatives for their respective areas.

He was delivering a keynote address to climax the Annual Durbar of Northern Chiefs, and people domiciled in the Ashanti Region at the forecourt of the Kumasi Central Mosque.

The Durbar was held under the theme “Peace and Unity among Muslims.”

He noted that, for some time now, the Eid al-Fitr picnic (“Gangara”), which is meant to be a period of joy and celebration, has been marred by recurring uncertainties.

Naaba Akanbonga explained that during the “Gangara” this year, some elements deliberately blocked the passage, leading to the event site out of sheer hatred.

Citing an allusion from the Qur’an, he stated, “For what transpired between Abel (Hābil) and Cain (Qābil), Allah decreed for the Children of Israel in Chapter 5, verse 32, that whoever kills a soul is as though he has killed all mankind, and whoever saves a soul is as though he has saved all mankind.”

This Quranic message, he stressed, underscores the imperative of sustaining peace among one another, particularly within the Zongo communities.

He used the occasion to encourage young girls to pursue higher education and to steer clear of lifestyles that could derail their futures.

He also advised the youth to resist unproductive peer pressure and harmful habits, including drug addiction, armed robbery, and other anti-social vices.

The Durbar featured spirited drumming and dancing by various groups, along with exhibitions of traditional prowess.

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