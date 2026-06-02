UBA engages Gold Board to deepen strategic partnership

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic transformation and the growth of the country’s gold ecosystem through strategic partnerships and innovative financial solutions.

As part of this commitment, the Executive Director, Digital Banking of UBA Plc, Emmanuel Lamptey, together with the Group Executive, Treasury & Financial Institutions, Samuel Ocheho, led a high-level delegation to engage the leadership of the Ghana Gold Board.

The delegation met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, to explore strategic partnership opportunities and business support solutions for GoldBod, gold aggregators, and other players within the gold value chain.

The discussions centred on leveraging UBA’s pan-African banking network, digital banking capabilities, treasury services, trade facilitation solutions, and value-chain financing expertise to support the continued formalisation and growth of Ghana’s gold trading sector.

Speaking during the engagement, Emmanuel Lamptey noted that partnerships between financial institutions and strategic sectors of the economy remain critical to sustainable growth and economic transformation.

“At UBA, we believe strong partnerships are fundamental to unlocking sustainable economic growth. Ghana’s gold sector presents significant opportunities for value creation, trade expansion, and financial inclusion.

"Through our digital banking platforms, trade solutions, and pan-African network, we are well-positioned to support stakeholders across the gold value chain with innovative and efficient financial services,” he said.

On his part, Samuel Ocheho emphasised the importance of structured financial support and treasury solutions in strengthening Ghana’s evolving gold ecosystem.

“The transformation of Ghana’s gold sector requires strong institutional collaboration, efficient treasury management, transparent trade systems, and access to financing solutions that can support aggregators, exporters, and businesses operating within the ecosystem.

UBA remains committed to deploying its expertise and regional capabilities to support this important national agenda,” he stated.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, welcomed the engagement and underscored the importance of strategic private-sector collaboration in advancing reforms in the gold trading industry.

“Gold remains one of Ghana’s most strategic national assets, and the reforms being undertaken through GoldBod are aimed at creating a more transparent, formalised, and value-driven sector that contributes meaningfully to economic growth and foreign exchange generation.

"Partnerships with strong financial institutions such as UBA are critical in supporting players across the value chain and building a globally competitive gold ecosystem,” he said.

The engagement forms part of broader efforts to deepen collaboration between financial institutions and key sectors of Ghana’s economy to drive investment, trade, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

UBA continues to position itself as a leading pan-African financial institution supporting businesses, governments, SMEs, and strategic industries across Africa through innovative banking solutions and strategic partnerships

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