UBA Ghana launches World Cup & Summer Travel campaign with exclusive 15% discounts on Brussels Airlines

UBA Ghana and Brussels Airlines have launched an exciting summer travel campaign designed to reward customers with exclusive discounts on international air travel through their partnership.

Under the campaign, UBA customers will enjoy an impressive 15% discount on Brussels Airlines tickets, making international travel more affordable for customers planning holidays, business trips, educational travel, and family visits during the summer season.

The initiative is part of UBA's commitment to providing customers with value-added solutions that go beyond traditional banking services, enhancing their lifestyle and travel experiences.

Speaking on the campaign, Henry Nii Dottey, Regional Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications for UBA Anglophone West Africa, said the partnership demonstrates the Bank's continued focus on delivering meaningful benefits to customers.

"At UBA, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We understand that summer is a peak travel period for many individuals and families, and we are delighted to partner with Brussels Airlines to offer exclusive travel discounts that make journeys more affordable and rewarding for our customers."

He noted that the campaign aligns with UBA's vision of connecting people and businesses to opportunities across Africa and the rest of the world.

"As Africa's Global Bank, we are committed to creating opportunities that enrich the lives of our customers. Whether travelling within Africa or to destinations across Europe and beyond, this campaign reinforces our promise to deliver value beyond banking while supporting our customers' aspirations and mobility needs."

Mr Dottey added that the offer is part of UBA's broader strategy of leveraging strategic partnerships to provide customers with unique benefits across various aspects of their personal and professional lives.

The campaign is expected to boost customer engagement, encourage greater use of UBA's banking products and payment solutions, and provide customers with convenient access to discounted travel opportunities through two of the world's most respected airlines.

Brussels Airlines serves as a major gateway between Africa and Europe, providing access to numerous international destinations through its extensive global network.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the offer by booking their flights through the designated campaign channels and meeting the applicable promotional requirements.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.