UBA Ghana calls for deeper collaboration with faith-based organisations to support vulnerable communities

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana, Bernard Appiah Gyebi, has called on corporate institutions to strengthen partnerships with faith-based organisations to improve the lives of vulnerable Ghanaians.

According to him, businesses must look beyond profit-making and play a more active role in addressing social challenges through strategic collaborations with religious institutions.

Mr Appiah Gyebi made the remarks during the visit of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Sarah Mullally, to Ghana as part of her first official pastoral tour of Africa since assuming leadership of the Church of England.

The visit is aimed at strengthening relationships within the Anglican Communion, promoting Christian fellowship and supporting community development initiatives across the continent.

Speaking during the engagement, the UBA Ghana CEO said the bank's collaboration with the Anglican Church of Ghana demonstrates how the private sector and faith-based organisations can work together to deliver meaningful social impact.

"We have discussed with them ways of partnering them in their humanitarian projects, how we support them to do that. We deliver on education, water and sanitation, health, and we are going to partner them in the delivery of some of their projects going forward," he said.

He expressed hope that the partnership would encourage other corporate organisations to invest in similar initiatives.

"Now we are hoping that the example that we create here will also encourage other institutions to partner with religious institutions who are offering such humanitarian services and help them to contribute their quota to society," he added.

Under the partnership, UBA Ghana and the Anglican Church are expected to collaborate on projects in education, healthcare, water and sanitation, as well as other humanitarian interventions targeted at vulnerable and underserved communities.

The two institutions believe combining the financial resources and expertise of the private sector with the Anglican Church's extensive grassroots network will improve access to essential social services and promote sustainable community development.

For the Anglican Church, the collaboration aligns with its long-standing mission of serving the poor, the vulnerable and marginalised.

Addressing congregants during her visit, Archbishop Sarah Mullally urged Christians to demonstrate their faith through practical acts of service.

"In the body of Christ there are no spare parts, that each one of us has a vocation, each one of us is called by name to live out our ministry under God, and therefore the challenge for us is to find out what it is that God has called us to do," she said.

She further encouraged Christians to translate their faith into action by serving their communities.

"Together we can transform the world and clearly for us it's about not just speaking about God but demonstrating the work of God in our communities," Archbishop Mullally said.

Both UBA Ghana and the Anglican Church expressed confidence that the partnership would improve the lives of vulnerable Ghanaians while inspiring greater collaboration between corporate organisations and faith-based institutions in tackling the country's social and humanitarian challenges.

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