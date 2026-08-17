Chamber of Mines engages Adamus, government over revoked mining leases

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Chamber of Mines says it is engaging Adamus Resources Limited and relevant regulatory authorities.
This follows the government’s decision to uphold the revocation of the company’s Akango, Salman, and Nkroful mining leases.
The Chamber, in a statement, said the decision by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources followed a report by a Ministerial Review Committee on a petition filed by Adamus.
While acknowledging the mandate of government and regulatory institutions to enforce Ghana’s mining laws, the Chamber stressed the importance of due process, fairness, regulatory certainty and consistent application of the law.
It said it was seeking a full understanding of the circumstances, findings and processes that led to the decision before making further substantive comments on the matter.
The Chamber also expressed concern about the potential impact of the decision on workers, contractors, host communities, and legitimate investments in the country’s mining sector.
It urged all parties to operate within Ghana’s legal and regulatory framework and resolve any outstanding issues through the appropriate legal and institutional channels.
The Ghana Chamber of Mines said it remains committed to dialogue with the government, its member companies, and other stakeholders to promote a responsible, transparent, and predictable mining industry while protecting jobs, legitimate investments, and investor confidence.
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