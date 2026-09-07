Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah joins ACG advisory board

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Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah has joined the African Collaborations Group (ACG) Advisory Board as the organisation seeks to advance large-scale sport and entertainment district projects across Africa.
The appointment is expected to strengthen ACG's links with sports federations across the continent and bring Mensah's experience in sports administration and governance to the platform.
The ACG Advisory Board provides strategic guidance as the organisation develops and structures major sport and entertainment district projects.
Mensah's appointment is expected to contribute to those efforts through his experience in African and global sports administration.
"Herbert Mensah's leadership has redefined what continental sport administration in Africa can look like," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Executive Chairman of ACG.
“His voice carries in every capital where sport is a serious matter of state, and his understanding of how sport, governance, infrastructure and finance must come together is exactly the perspective ACG requires as we originate bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems across the continent. His presence on our Advisory Board is both a privilege and a strategic advantage
Africa's sports economy is projected to reach $20 billion by 2035, while the continent continues to face a shortage of integrated district ecosystems capable of supporting major developments.
Mensah brings extensive experience from his roles in African rugby and sports administration.
The Ghanaian businessman is the President of Rugby Africa, the African association of World Rugby and the governing body for rugby on the continent.
He previously served as president of the Ghana Rugby Association, which operated as the Ghana Rugby Football Union.
Mensah is also a member of the Executive Board of World Rugby, the global governing body for the sport.
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