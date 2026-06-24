Herbert Mensah backs Ghana’s defensive approach after goalless draw with England

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, has praised Ghana's tactical discipline following the Black Stars' goalless draw against England at the FIFA World Cup, describing the team's defensive organisation as the key factor behind the result.

Speaking a day after the match, Herbert Mensah said Ghana's performance demonstrated the importance of structure, concentration and tactical execution against stronger opponents.

Viewing the game from the perspective of a sports administrator, Herbert argued that football, like all elite sports, requires a long-term strategic approach that balances talent with organisation.

Ahead of the match, he had predicted that England would enter as favourites but maintained that Ghana had the ability to secure a positive result through discipline and endurance.

"England is stronger than Ghana, but tournaments are not always won by the strongest team. They are won by teams that can endure and execute their plans effectively," he said.

Herbert highlighted the impact of Ghana's defensive setup, commonly referred to as a "low block", which involved the team maintaining a compact shape and limiting England's space in attacking areas.

According to him, Ghana's midfield and defensive lines worked effectively together to frustrate England's attack throughout the match.

He singled out Thomas Partey for praise, describing the midfielder's leadership and defensive contributions as crucial to Ghana's performance.

"Thomas Partey played an important role in shielding the defence and helping to maintain the team's structure throughout the game," Herbert Mensah said.

He also commended several younger players for their composure in dealing with England's attacking threats and set-piece situations.

Herbert rejected suggestions that Ghana's concentration levels dropped during the game, insisting the team remained disciplined for the full duration of the contest, including stoppage time.

He noted that while some observers criticised Ghana's defensive approach, modern football increasingly rewards teams capable of combining defensive solidity with effective transitions in attack.

The Rugby Africa president pointed to moments when Ghana threatened on the counterattack, particularly through the pace and physical presence of the team's forwards.

Looking ahead, Herbert warned that Ghana's next group match against Croatia would present a different challenge.

He described Croatia as one of the most technically accomplished teams in international football and cautioned that Ghana would need to maintain the same level of discipline and tactical organisation to secure a positive result.

"Croatia are a very efficient and technically gifted side. Ghana will have to remain disciplined and organised throughout the match," he said.

Herbert stressed that defensive football should not be confused with negativity, arguing that every successful team must first establish a solid foundation before seeking opportunities to attack.

He added that football is ultimately about finding ways to neutralise opponents' strengths while maximising one's own opportunities.

Reflecting on England's performance, Herbert also questioned whether the European side had adopted the right tactical approach to break down Ghana's defensive structure despite its abundance of attacking talent.

He said one of the most important lessons for coaches, administrators and business leaders alike was the need to anticipate how opponents or competitors would react.

"If you were them, what would you do? That is always a critical question," he said.

The result leaves Ghana still in contention for a place in the knockout stages, with the Black Stars needing another strong performance against Croatia to strengthen their qualification hopes.

England leads Group L with 4 points, the same as Ghana but with superior goals, followed by Ghana, Croatia (3 points) and Panama, with zero points, having lost both games against Ghana and Croatia.

Ghana will take on Croatia while England play Panama on Saturday, in the final group games.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.