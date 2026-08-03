Chief of Staff pledges government’s closer collaboration with KNUST

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to advance research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Representing President John Dramani Mahama at the investiture of Professor Christian Agyare as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Mr Debrah described the ceremony as more than a change in leadership, saying it reaffirmed the country's commitment to education as a key driver of national development.

He said the government would work closely with the university to ensure research and innovation translate into practical solutions that create jobs, address societal challenges and improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

"Government looks forward to working closely with KNUST to strengthen research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry, ensuring that knowledge moves beyond the classroom to create jobs, solve real-world challenges and improve the lives of Ghanaians," he stated.

Mr Debrah also paid tribute to the Chancellor of KNUST, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his leadership and acknowledged the contributions of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

He congratulated Professor Agyare on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the university into a new phase of growth and excellence.

The Chief of Staff further stressed the need for Ghana's universities to produce graduates who combine academic excellence with integrity, while developing innovations capable of supporting the country's economic transformation.

Professor Christian Agyare officially assumes office as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, one of Ghana's leading public universities, succeeding Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

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