Health

KNUST Pharmacy Dean warns against rising self-medication and drug abuse in Ghana

Source: Josephine Sagoe   
  23 July 2026 1:04pm
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The Head of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Isaac Ayensu, has raised concerns over the increasing practice of self-medication and drug abuse in Ghana, warning that it poses significant public health risks.

Prof. Ayensu said the indiscriminate use of medicines without proper medical guidance could have long-term consequences on the health of individuals and the country as a whole.

Speaking ahead of the faculty’s 65th anniversary celebration, he urged Ghanaians to seek professional advice from pharmacists and other healthcare providers before taking medications.

“Every drug that you take is a potential poison. Drugs must be rationalised and should target specific conditions that people are suffering from,” he cautioned.

He explained that many people resort to self-medication because they believe they understand their health conditions, but stressed the importance of obtaining proper medical advice before using drugs.

“A lot of people go for medication because they believe they understand their conditions, but it is important that we visit the pharmacy and seek medical advice when we are unwell,” he said.

Prof. Ayensu noted that pharmacists have an important role in ensuring the safe and effective use of medicines but warned that individuals must avoid self-diagnosis and the misuse of drugs.

He said failure to address the growing trend could negatively affect national health outcomes in the future.

Pressure on pharmacy training facilities

Beyond concerns over drug misuse, Prof. Ayensu highlighted challenges facing the faculty, particularly inadequate laboratory infrastructure for practical training.

He said the increasing number of students admitted annually has outgrown available facilities, making it difficult to provide the level of hands-on training required for pharmacy education.

“At the moment, what really is the issue is that the growing number of students admitted each year would need a certain calibre of training which goes beyond the ordinary classroom and that would mean they have to be accommodated within laboratories that are able to capture a lot of students at a time,” he stated.

According to him, the limited laboratory space has forced the faculty to schedule practical sessions in batches, reducing opportunities for students to gain extensive practical experience.

“If we can have a laboratory which is big enough to accommodate more than 50 or 100 students at a time, it will be a wonderful exposure where they are able to gain a lot of experiences that they want to get,” he added.

65 years of pharmacy education

The Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at KNUST, Ghana’s pioneer pharmacy school, is marking its 65th anniversary with a series of activities organised by the Ghana Pharmaceutical Students’ Association (GPSA)-KNUST.

The celebration is being held under the theme: “65 Years of Leadership: Consolidating Gains, Inspiring Generations.”

President of GPSA-KNUST, Albert Kobina Yalley, also raised concerns about the growing student population and its impact on the association’s ability to provide support and organise programmes.

“The growing membership of GPSA-KNUST continues to increase the needs of student pharmacists, thereby stretching our available resources and expertise in implementing impactful programmes for students,” he said.

However, Mr Yalley expressed optimism about the future of pharmacy education and practice in Ghana, saying the association’s goal is to develop future leaders in the pharmaceutical sector.

“Our vision is that within the next five years, GPSA-KNUST students will be recognised as leaders, pioneers and pillars of Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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