Chief of Staff credits family, mentors and Kwahu traditional leaders for successful PhD journey

Ghana's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has paid tribute to his family, academic mentors, President John Mahama, colleagues and traditional leaders in Kwahu following the successful completion of his doctoral studies over the weekend.

He described the achievement as a collective accomplishment rather than an individual success.

In a statement issued on one of his social media handles after the graduation at the University of Ghana, Legon, the Chief of Staff expressed profound gratitude to the many people and institutions that supported him throughout his academic journey to the doctoral level.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to all those who, in one way or another, have contributed to my academic journey and progression to the doctoral level," he said.

He reserved special appreciation for his wife, Mrs Victoria Debrah, and their children, acknowledging the sacrifices they made during his years of study.

"I am particularly indebted to my beloved wife, Mrs Victoria Debrah, and my dear children, for their patience, understanding, sacrifices, and unwavering support throughout the course of my studies. Their encouragement and steadfast belief in me have been an invaluable source of strength and motivation," he stated.

The Chief of Staff also thanked his siblings for their prayers and encouragement, saying their constant support sustained him throughout the academic journey.

He praised his Principal Supervisor, Professor Kodzo Gavua, along with members of his thesis supervisory committee, Professor Benjamin Kankpeyeng and Dr Pascall Taruvinga, for their guidance and intellectual support.

"Their insightful counsel, constructive criticism, intellectual support, and encouragement were instrumental in bringing this work to completion," he noted.

He further acknowledged the contribution of his field research team, commending their resilience and dedication despite the challenges encountered during the research process.

The Chief of Staff also expressed gratitude to the faculty and students of the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies at the University of Ghana for fostering what he described as a collegial and intellectually stimulating environment.

He extended special appreciation to the chiefs, queen mothers, elders and people of Kwahu for supporting his research, singling out Nana Effah Opinimang III, Chief of Obomeng, Nana Kwasi Opoku Minta II, Chief of Kwahu Tafo, and Nana Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, Chief of Abetifi, for their contributions.

He also acknowledged the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for funding his doctoral programme through the Remaking Societies, Remaking Persons (RSRP) supranational project, under which he served as a Research Fellow at the University of Ghana.

According to him, the financial support was instrumental in his academic and intellectual development and contributed significantly to the successful completion of his studies.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Chief of Staff stressed that the doctorate represented the collective efforts of many people who stood by him throughout the journey.

"This achievement is not mine alone; it reflects the generosity, support, and confidence of the many individuals and institutions who accompanied me on this journey," he said.

He reaffirmed the importance of continuous learning, quoting President John Dramani Mahama's words: "This achievement is a powerful reminder that learning is a lifelong pursuit."

The graduation ceremony was graced by President John Mahama, government officials, Members of Parliament and some bigwigs of the ruling NDC.

He earned PhD in Heritage and Meusum Studies from the country's famous public university, University of Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.