Sunyani Paramount Chief warns chiefs against cemetery land sales and encroachment

The Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, has warned divisional and sub-chiefs against the unauthorised sale and encroachment of cemetery lands in the area.

He cautioned that chiefs found to be involved in the sale of cemetery lands would face sanctions from the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC).

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II issued the warning after being sworn in as President of the Sunyani Traditional Council at a ceremony held at the Nana Bosoma Royal Palace in Sunyani on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The Paramount Chief also raised concerns over the activities of some estate developers and private builders who have encroached on cemetery lands and waterways and put up unauthorised structures.

He said the Traditional Council would intensify monitoring and supervision of lands under its jurisdiction to prevent further encroachment and illegal developments.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II urged sub-chiefs within the Traditional Area to uphold integrity in the discharge of their duties and avoid actions that could trigger land disputes and prolonged litigation.

He further called on them to protect lands reserved for public purposes, stressing the need to preserve such lands for the benefit of future generations.

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