PURC warns of water supply challenges as Sekyere Hemang plant operates below capacity

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has raised concerns over reduced water production for Cape Coast and surrounding communities, as the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant is currently producing below 18,000 cubic metres of water against an estimated capacity of about 30,000 cubic metres.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Shafic Suleman, attributed the reduced output partly to the operation of only one of the plant’s three pumps.

Speaking to the media during a working visit to Cape Coast, Dr Suleman said the situation could affect water supply, particularly as the country approaches the dry season when water levels may decline.

“Instead of about 30,000 m3, they are currently doing below 18,000. And I am thinking that that’s why the water supply within the region is not optimal yet,” he said.

He said PURC was concerned about the possible impact of reduced water flow during the dry season.

“Our fear is that we are moving towards a dry season and water flow within the area may be affected,” Dr Suleman said.

He said PURC would engage the Ghana Water Company Limited to intensify dredging at the Sekyere Hemang intake point to improve water production and minimise the impact of the dry season.

“If it will affect, it won’t be that drastic,” he said, expressing hope that the interventions would help sustain water supply to consumers in Cape Coast and surrounding communities.

Consumer complaints

During the media engagement, Dr Suleman also disclosed that PURC’s Central Regional office had received more than 1,200 complaints from consumers since the beginning of the year, with about 90% of the cases already resolved.

He said the figure reflected the Commission’s efforts to address consumer concerns and improve the quality of utility services across the region.

“From the beginning of the year up to date, the Region has been able to receive over 1,200 complaints. And they’ve been able to resolve them. About 90% of the complaints have been resolved so far,” he said.

He noted that the Commission had also intervened in transformer-related challenges affecting 11 communities in the region, describing the interventions as part of PURC’s responsibility to protect consumers.

Dr Suleman said PURC would strengthen its presence in the region by establishing a toll-free contact centre through which consumers could lodge complaints at no cost.

He also disclosed plans to establish a community service centre or satellite office around Agona Swedru to improve access to PURC services for consumers who have to travel long distances to Cape Coast.

Pipeline damage

Dr Suleman added that the Commission had facilitated the resolution of a pipeline problem around Ekon in Cape Coast, where the construction of market infrastructure had disrupted water supply to some communities for almost four months.

“As I am speaking, both Ghana Water and the Municipal Assembly engineers have actually gone ahead to replace the pipeline and reconnect the whole community to get flow of water flowing,” he revealed.

The working visit also highlighted concerns over damage to water pipelines along major road construction corridors in the region, which has disrupted supply to several communities.

According to the Executive Secretary, the damage has affected water supply to several communities, particularly along the Kasoa-Cape Coast corridor.

“We’ve observed something very interesting within the Central Region, all the way from Kasoa up to Cape Coast and even moving towards Takoradi. There has been massive road construction, and we’ve seen massive damage to pipelines affecting multiple communities,” he said.

He said PURC and Ghana Water Company Limited had identified the affected areas and were engaging contractors to restore the damaged pipelines.

He said the Commission would ensure that “we don't leave any stone unturned within the Central Region”.

“I have instructed the regional manager of PURC and Ghana Water to effectively engage the contractors and any other party that is involved in the damage of those pipelines and to ensure that we immediately provide solutions to those disconnected pipelines,” Dr Suleman stated.

He assured consumers that PURC would continue to monitor the situation and ensure that damaged pipelines were repaired to protect the quality and reliability of water supply in the region.

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