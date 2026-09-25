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646 military recruits pass out after six-month infantry training at Shai Hills

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  25 September 2026 4:50pm
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A total of 646 recruits have successfully completed the Basic Infantry Training Course 1-26 (BITC 1-26) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at a colourful pass-out parade held at the Army Recruit Training School (ARTS), Shai Hills in the Shai-Osudoku District.

According to GAF, the ceremony, held on Friday, September 25, marked the completion of six months of intensive military training for the recruits.

The Reviewing Officer, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Southern Command, Brigadier General Edward Awaribey, commended the recruits for their resilience and commitment throughout the training period.

He reminded them that the pass-out parade marked only the beginning of their military careers, stressing the importance of continuous learning, humility and strict discipline in building successful careers in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Awaribey also cautioned the newly trained soldiers against using military uniforms for unauthorised activities, including land guarding, debt collection and involvement in personal disputes.

He urged them to exercise caution on social media to avoid compromising operational security and advised them to stay away from illicit substances.

The Reviewing Officer further charged the recruits to uphold the core values of discipline, integrity, courage and loyalty to the Constitution as they begin their service in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Outstanding recruits honoured

The pass-out ceremony also featured awards for recruits and companies that distinguished themselves in various military disciplines during the six-month training programme.

Recruit Ebenezer Akwasi Midorse emerged as the overall standout performer, receiving both the Chief of the Army Staff’s Award for Overall Best Recruit and the award for Best in Tactics.

Recruit Sarah Nyarkowaa Twum was adjudged the Overall Best Female Recruit and received the Chief Staff Officer’s Army Headquarters Award.

Other individual awards went to Recruit Stephen Atendana Solomba, who was recognised as Best in Drill, while Recruit Alfred Asare Koranteng received the Commander, Army Training Command’s Award for Academic Excellence.

At the company level, Kamina Company was adjudged the Overall Best Company after emerging victorious in both the cross-country and steeplechase competitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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