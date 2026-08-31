10 recruits dismissed for defying phone ban – Interior Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has disclosed that at least 10 recruits have been dismissed from Ghana’s security services training schools for breaching a directive banning mobile phones during training.
He said the affected recruits were caught secretly keeping their phones despite being required to surrender the devices upon reporting to the training institutions.
Muntaka Mubarak said the dismissals were necessary to enforce discipline and ensure that recruits complied with the rules governing the various security services training schools.
The Minister made the disclosure during his interaction with students of Satafiya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, where he discussed recruitment into Ghana’s security services and the standards expected of prospective recruits.
He expressed concern about attempts by some recruits to circumvent institutional regulations after being admitted, stressing that joining a security service entails strict responsibilities and the need to demonstrate discipline.
Muntaka Mubarak also revealed that more than half a million people applied during the latest security services recruitment exercise, but only about 10,000 were selected for training, underscoring the process's highly competitive nature.
“It was so vigorous that over half a million people applied. We ended up taking only 10,000. Indiscipline: people got there, and they were hiding their phones in their pillows. First, the moment you get to training school, they take all your phones,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Fuel prices set to rise again from Sept 1; petrol could hit GH¢16.21 – COPEC
12 minutes
-
REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns
17 minutes
-
Eric Adjei distributes free fertiliser to farmers in Jaman North
24 minutes
-
Akufo-Addo urges NPP factions to unite behind Bawumia for 2028 victory
35 minutes
-
NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan
42 minutes
-
Minerals Commission warns against fake job recruitment schemes
49 minutes
-
10 recruits dismissed for defying phone ban – Interior Minister
55 minutes
-
IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability
1 hour
-
Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to St Jude Catholic Church at Weija
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for faster mobilisation of AU Peace Fund resources
1 hour
-
Improved roads bring new vehicle options to Tumu-Bolga, Tumu-Tamale, Tumu-Wa routes
1 hour
-
Cedi records 7.9% depreciation against US dollar in first half of 2026
2 hours
-
GIS launches operation on anti-human trafficking and exploitative street begging
2 hours
-
Awutu-Senya District Assembly organises clean-up ahead of Awubia Festival
2 hours
-
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang receives Democracy Cup
2 hours