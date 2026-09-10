Teacher unions demand apology from Muntaka over WASSCE forgery comments

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) have condemned comments attributed to Interior Minister Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka regarding the use of forged WASSCE results by recruits into the security services.

The teacher unions described the reported comments as offensive, misguided and derogatory, arguing that they unfairly linked the alleged falsification of WASSCE certificates to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the teaching profession.

According to the unions, Mr Muntaka, speaking at a ceremony to open classroom facilities at the Asokore Mampong Roman Catholic School in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, said the issue of forged or doctored WASSCE results should have occurred in the GES and teaching profession rather than the security services.

The unions said the comments had generated public debate and amounted to an attack on teachers and the institutions responsible for education.

In a joint statement dated September 10 and signed by GNAT General Secretary Thomas T. Musah, NAGRAT President Jacob Anaba and PRETAG President King Ali Awudu, the groups said teachers were open to constructive criticism but would not accept statements they considered an attempt to ridicule or discredit the profession.

“We won’t accept any repugnant and offensive expressions on our persons as teachers and our profession,” the unions stated.

They further warned that teachers would not be made “scapegoats or guinea pigs” by government officials in matters concerning recruitment and verification of academic credentials.

The unions explained that recruitment into the Education Service requires applicants to possess relevant educational qualifications, complete National Service and hold a valid National Teaching Council (NTC) teaching licence.

They added that applicants are also required to submit academic certificates and other personal records, including their National Service certificate, NTC licence and Ghana Card, which they said are subjected to checks and audits at the institutions that issued the certificates.

The teacher groups therefore rejected what they described as the attribution of forged or doctored WASSCE certificates to the GES and teachers.

They said teachers had consistently acted with restraint and in accordance with their responsibilities as citizens, but cautioned that such restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

The unions called on Mr Muntaka to retract the comments and apologise to teachers.

“We are fed up with these scapegoating and blame games on our teachers. Enough is enough!” they said.

They also reminded the public of the contribution of teachers to national development.

“If you can read this, thank a teacher. Teachers should be celebrated and not denigrated.”

Read the statement below:

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