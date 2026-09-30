Arrest of Manhyia South MP should involve Parliament, not police station – Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has questioned the decision by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to seek a court warrant to arrest the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

His comments follow an Accra High Court decision granting EOCO a warrant to arrest the legislator after the agency told the court that its officers had exhausted reasonable means of securing his voluntary attendance.

The development comes a week after EOCO officers attempted to arrest the MP at the Accra High Court on September 23, leading to a chaotic confrontation.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Kpebu said although arrest warrants provide an additional safeguard in law enforcement, Parliament already has a procedure for making MPs available to law enforcement agencies.

“Under our law, Section 20 of Act 300, that’s the Parliament Act, says that if you want the MP, write to the Speaker of Parliament. So you write and explain everything. The Speaker will make him available.”

Mr Kpebu questioned why EOCO would seek a court warrant when the parliamentary procedure remains available.

“I don’t understand why they should request to avail himself on that procedure.”

He added, “What the speakers are doing, which is very commendable, is that the Speaker, in making the MP available, will ask law enforcement to come to Parliament.”

Mr Kpebu expressed concern that requiring an MP to report directly to a police station could create an opportunity for prolonged detention.

“When they ask the MP to go to the police station, look, a very vindictive mean police officer, overzealous, or a government that wants to teach an MP a lesson, there will be ways and means to keep the MP there from morning to evening.”

He said the parliamentary procedure could therefore help ensure that MPs cooperate with investigations while also protecting the privileges attached to their office.

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