Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal’s training camp after rift with Head Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s training camp and will board his private plane to Madrid in a matter of hours.

The captain and great icon of the Portuguese national team is leaving after his coach’s comments about his absence from the matches against Norway and Denmark. An early goodbye to this UEFA Nations League break (there were two matches left) that could be CR7’s final farewell to the Portuguese national team.

A situation that escalated in a matter of minutes shortly after Jorge Jesus, Portugal’s current national team coach and his former manager at Al Nassr (with whom he won the Saudi league), said there was no problem whatsoever with CR7.

What's more, he had even stated that he would train today in Copenhagen: "Yesterday he did not refuse to train. Francisco Conceição did not train due to injury, nor did Félix, because we were trying to ease the fatigue, and Cristiano Ronaldo did gym work. He will train today. It is the fourth day, so he will train." But no. The captain left Parken in a black van belonging to the Portuguese Football Federation.

Jorge Jesus, moreover, had confirmed a meeting with Cristiano last night, Tuesday, but made it clear that everything had been resolved before dinner time.

However, he made his position of authority at the helm of the national team very clear: "I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach. I am the coach, I told the player that he was not going to play. I will put you on the bench. If I need you for 30 minutes, you will play; if not, you will not. No player will make me change my mind. Not him, nor anyone in football. Nor any president. Never, absolutely nobody".'

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