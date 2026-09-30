GTEC orders Colleges of Education to begin 2026/2027 admissions despite fees approval delay

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed all Colleges of Education to commence admissions for fresh students for the 2026/2027 academic year with immediate effect, despite the outstanding approval of the new fees structure.

In a letter dated September 30, 2026, GTEC said Colleges of Education had not yet begun admitting fresh students because the 2026/2027 fees structure was still awaiting final approval.

The Commission, however, instructed the institutions to proceed with the admissions process while it works with the Minister for Education to secure approval of the new fees.

According to GTEC, Colleges of Education are to apply the approved fees for the 2025/2026 academic year as an interim measure.

The Commission explained that the fees paid under the existing structure will subsequently be subject to the 2026/2027 fees once they have been approved by the relevant authorities.

This means prospective students will not have to wait for the finalisation of the new fees structure before beginning the admission process.

GTEC urged the Colleges of Education to act immediately on the directive to facilitate the admission of fresh students for the new academic year.

The directive was signed by the GTEC Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdullai, and copied to the Minister for Education and the Head of Budget at GTEC.

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