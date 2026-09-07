Colleges of Education call for National AI Policy and digital resources for teachers

Audio By Carbonatix
Principals of colleges of education are calling for a clear national policy on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teacher education, warning that students are increasingly adopting the technology faster than institutions can develop appropriate guidelines.
They are also urging the government to provide teachers with the digital resources, including laptops, needed to integrate AI effectively into teaching, learning and research.
National President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Professor Samuel Awinkene Atintono, said differing views among students and teachers over the appropriate use of AI made a policy framework necessary.
Speaking at the PRINCOF National Conference in Kumasi, he urged individual colleges to begin developing policy statements that could contribute to a broader national framework.
“Teachers are the ones who teach. The kids are already advanced in the use of AI, clearly, we need a policy.”
Professor Atintono said the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), which regulates tertiary institutions and colleges, could draw on these institutional policies in developing guidelines for the wider sector.
He said colleges should not wait entirely for a national directive before beginning discussions on responsible AI use.
National President of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), Mr Maxwell Bunu, said teachers must have access to the necessary technology if AI is to become part of the teaching and learning process.
He called for the provision of laptops and other digital resources to enable teachers to use AI effectively in their work.
“If teachers are going to depend on AI, then they should be supplied with laptops to facilitate their work.”
Mr Bunu said that while successive governments had made efforts to provide students with digital devices for learning, teachers who facilitate the learning process should also have access to similar resources.
He stressed that AI had become an established part of education and that teachers needed the tools to engage with it effectively.
Artificial Intelligence Coordinator at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Eric Appau Asante, cautioned institutions against allowing AI adoption to outpace the development of rules governing its use.
He said institutional policies should clearly define what constitutes acceptable AI use and how the technology should be incorporated into academic work.
“A policy vacuum is itself a policy. It simply delegates the decision to whoever is boldest.”
Professor Appau Asante identified five areas institutions should address: permitted use, disclosure, assessment redesign, data and privacy, and staff entitlement.
He also stressed that institutions must invest in AI if they expect it to become part of their educational systems.
The calls were made at the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) in Kumasi.
The conference was held under the theme “Transforming Research-Based Teacher Education in Ghana in the Era of Artificial Intelligence.”
Participants discussed the growing influence of AI on teacher education, research, and academic assessment, as institutions grapple with how to harness its benefits while maintaining academic standards and responsible use.
Latest Stories
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
25 seconds
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
12 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
16 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
17 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
24 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
25 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
40 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
47 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
1 hour
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours
-
Selecting schools after results a backward approach – Abuakwa MP
2 hours