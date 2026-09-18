GTEC reaffirms state ownership of Wiawso College of Education

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has reaffirmed the status of Wiawso College of Education as a State-owned public tertiary education institution, following a stakeholder meeting aimed at resolving longstanding concerns over the college’s ownership, governance and administration.

According to a post shared on Facebook on Froiday, September 18, the engagement, held on Wednesday, September 16, at GTEC’s offices, brought together representatives of the Government, Anglican Church, Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, the college’s management and council, pressure groups and other community stakeholders.

The meeting was led by GTEC Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, and included the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of the Internal Province of Ghana, Archbishop Cyril Ben Smith, Principal of the college Prof. Emmanuel Carsamer, the Chairman of the College Council and representatives of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, including Nana Kwabena Amoako, Nana Kwasi Gyabeng II and Nana Elloo Panyion IV.

Other participants included Lt. Col. Anthony Aduhene (Rtd), former Minister Dr. Kwaku Afriyie and the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso, Kofi Afful Benteh.

The engagement followed concerns over the status and ownership of the college, as well as disagreements surrounding the appointment of a new principal.

GTEC said the meeting provided stakeholders with an opportunity to present their respective positions, clarify areas of misunderstanding and identify practical measures to improve cooperation and institutional stability.

A major outcome was the reaffirmation that the college is a state-owned public tertiary institution. At the same time, stakeholders acknowledged the historic role of the Anglican Church in establishing and developing the college, as well as the contribution of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, particularly through the provision of land and community support.

GTEC urged stakeholders to move away from competing claims of exclusive ownership and instead recognise the respective contributions of the Government, Anglican Church and Sefwi Wiawso community.

The meeting also recognised the Anglican Church’s longstanding relationship with the college and its contribution to the institution’s moral and spiritual life.

However, stakeholders stressed that the historical association should not prevent qualified individuals from being considered for leadership positions based solely on their religious affiliation.

The meeting recommended that the Anglican Church should continue to have a role in the college, alongside the Traditional Council and other relevant stakeholders.

GTEC encouraged all parties to work together in the interest of the college and the wider Sefwi Wiawso community, with emphasis on merit, transparency, professionalism and institutional stability.

The proposed establishment of a university in the Western North Region also featured briefly in the discussions.

Stakeholders appealed to Prof. Jinapor Abdulai to support the initiative. The GTEC Director-General indicated his willingness to assist, in consultation with the Minister for Education, provided the Anglican Church and the Traditional Council continue to coexist harmoniously.

GTEC said it views the engagement as an opportunity to move beyond disputes over ownership and strengthen collaboration among the various stakeholders to ensure the continued development of Wiawso College of Education.

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