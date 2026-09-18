Ahmadiyya Muslim youth urged to protect Ghana’s resources

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association has urged the youth to uphold morality, respect the rights of others and protect Ghana’s natural resources.

The call was made at the 45th Annual National Ijtema of the Majlis Khuddam-ul-Ahmadiyya Ghana held in Kumasi.

Young men between the ages of 15 and 40 from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin and Togo gathered at the T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi for the three-day event.

The annual gathering brought participants together for prayers, religious and academic competitions, as well as sporting activities including football and table tennis.

Vice President of the Middle Sector of Majlis Khuddam-ul-Ahmadiyya Ghana, Alhassan Ofori, said the youth have a crucial role to play in promoting responsible leadership and national development.

“The vision of African leaders, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was to achieve unity and progress. The youth have a responsibility to contribute to the realization of that vision through responsible leadership and service to society," he said.

Mr. Ofori urged young people entrusted with public resources to use them responsibly and remain accountable to the people.

“When we are entrusted with public resources, we must remember that those resources belong to the people. They must be used responsibly for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

He also appealed to persons engaged in illegal mining to consider the impact of their activities on the environment and future generations.

“Those engaged in illegal mining must think about the impact of their activities on the environment and future generations. We must protect our natural resources and speak up when actions that can harm the country are being pursued.”

He further encouraged the youth to remain morally upright and responsible in their communities.

Organisers say the Ijtema is aimed at strengthening the faith, discipline, brotherhood and sense of responsibility of young members while preparing them to contribute meaningfully to society.

The three-day programme ended with various religious, academic and sporting activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.