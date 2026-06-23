Ahiagbah urges government to complete Afari Military Hospital, says project 98% done

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, is urging government to commit the necessary resources to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital project in the Ashanti Region, saying only a small portion of work remains outstanding.

According to him, the facility was about 98 per cent complete when the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration handed over power on January 7, 2025, with the remaining works estimated to cost about $500,000.

He argued that completing the project would enable the hospital to begin operations and significantly improve healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region and surrounding areas.

“All the current government needs to do is make a two per cent effort, roughly $500,000, to finish the job and put the hospital to use,” he stated.

In a statement responding to recent public debate on the project, Mr Ahiagbah also called for fact-based discussions on national development projects, cautioning against politically driven narratives.

He stressed that Ghanaians deserve accurate information on the status of major infrastructure projects.

“The Ghanaian people deserve facts, not propaganda,” he said.

Mr Ahiagbah provided a breakdown of the project’s progress, stating that when the NPP assumed office in 2017, the facility was about 40 per cent complete.

He said the project had since been advanced to 98 per cent completion by January 2025, with civil works reaching 97.5 per cent, architectural works at 87 per cent, roads at 80 per cent, and landscaping at 77 per cent.

His comments also respond to recent public remarks made by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong regarding the status of the facility.

The Afari Military Hospital project, located at Sewua in the Ashanti Region, is one of Ghana’s major military healthcare infrastructure projects, designed to serve both military personnel and civilians.

The project dates back to earlier administrations, with conceptual work beginning under former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Construction officially commenced in March 2014 during the first administration of President John Dramani Mahama, with an initial completion target set for 2016.

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