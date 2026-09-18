Mahama unveils plans for textile factory at reclaimed Agbogbloshie site

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to convert the reclaimed Agbogbloshie landfill site in Accra into an industrial hub, including a textile factory aimed at creating jobs for young people.
He said the redevelopment forms part of a broader government strategy to turn reclaimed landfill sites across the country into productive economic spaces rather than allowing them to remain unused after the removal of waste.
President Mahama announced the plans on Friday, September 18, 2026, when he commissioned the evacuation of waste from the Agbogbloshie landfill under the National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise.
He said the reclaimed sites would provide opportunities for industrial development and employment, particularly for the growing youth population.
At Agbogbloshie, the proposed textile factory is expected to form part of the planned industrial redevelopment of the site.
The waste evacuation exercise, which is expected to run for 90 days, will involve the removal of approximately one million tonnes of waste from Agbogbloshie for disposal at the Adepa Waste Centre at Nsawam.
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