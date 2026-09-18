Research findings must translate into practical healthcare solutions—Deputy Health Minister

The Deputy Minister of Health, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has called on nursing and midwifery leaders to turn research findings into practical solutions to improve healthcare delivery at the community level.

The call was made at the opening of the five-day 7th Annual Nursing and Midwifery Leaders and Managers Conference 2026, held under the theme "Bridging Research, Policy, and Practice in Nursing and Midwifery to Advance Free Primary Healthcare in Ghana.”on September 16.

Addressing the conference, she said research, policy, and practice must work together to ensure that the Free Primary Healthcare programme responds effectively to the health needs of communities.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said nurses and midwives are well positioned to identify health conditions early, provide preventive care, and facilitate timely referrals before complications arise.



She called for greater use of evidence from nursing and midwifery practice to inform policy and strengthen primary healthcare, noting that effective community-level care could help reduce pressure on specialised and tertiary health facilities.

The annual conference also recognises outstanding contributions to healthcare delivery in Ghana through awards for excellence in the profession.

The awards comprise five categories: Clinical Excellence, Education and Research, Regulation, Leadership and Governance; and the Honourable Minister for Health’s Award for Outstanding Contributions in Underserved Areas, highlighting the importance of recognising exceptional service to communities with limited access to healthcare.

The conference provides a platform for nursing and midwifery leaders and managers to reflect, share experiences and engage in constructive dialogue on strengthening healthcare delivery in Ghana.

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