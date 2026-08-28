“Our commitment is to strengthen healthcare delivery in Ghana” — Adann Benjamin Diaz, CEO ADB Ghana Medicals 

ADB Ghana Medical Systems Group Limited, a Ghanaian healthcare solutions company, says it is committed to transforming healthcare delivery through quality medical equipment, hospital engineering and healthcare infrastructure.

CEO of the company, Adann Benjamin Diaz, says the company’s growth is driven by a desire to go beyond supplying medical equipment and contribute directly to strengthening healthcare delivery in Ghana. He says the company is focused on building lasting partnerships and delivering quality, reliable and affordable solutions that respond to real healthcare needs.

“Our ambition is to build a Ghanaian healthcare company that creates lasting value not only through what we supply, but through the infrastructure, expertise and solutions we bring to the sector,” Diaz said.

When Adann Benjamin Diaz established what began as ADB Scientific Product Enterprise in 2006, the ambition was to build a business capable of responding to a fundamental need within Ghana’s healthcare system: access to quality medical equipment, supplies and technical solutions.

Nearly two decades on, that vision has evolved into ADB Ghana Medicals Limited, a specialist healthcare company providing medical equipment, consumables, engineering and healthcare infrastructure solutions to institutions across Ghana.

That vision is increasingly being reflected in the nature of projects associated with ADB Ghana Medicals.

From medical supplies to healthcare infrastructure

While medical equipment supply remains central to the company's operations, ADB Ghana Medicals has expanded its capabilities to include hospital engineering and construction.

The company says it has developed in-house expertise comprising medical engineers, administrators, warehouse and logistics personnel, allowing it to provide more integrated solutions to healthcare institutions. Its stated areas of expertise include medical equipment supply, hospital engineering and hospital construction.

Its client base has also included hospitals, healthcare facilities, government agencies, NGOs, charities and other institutions within the health ecosystem.

This evolution has positioned Adann Benjamin Diaz and ADB Ghana Medicals within a growing conversation about the role of indigenous Ghanaian companies in strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure.

One of the company's current projects is the construction and equipping of a new Cardiothoracic Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The project forms part of efforts to expand access to specialised cardiac and thoracic care in Ghana. A recent technical working visit to the site brought together the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, KATH and Ministry of Health technical representatives, with Adann Benjamin Diaz, CEO of ADB Ghana Medicals Limited, participating in the assessment of the ongoing works.

The technical discussions focused on issues including power capacity, utilities integration and structural planning areas critical to the eventual safety and functionality of the facility.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has described the foundation stage as one of the most demanding phases of the project, with close coordination required among engineers, planners and healthcare administrators.

For ADB Ghana Medicals, the project represents the company's transition from simply supplying healthcare products to participating more directly in the development of the infrastructure in which those products and services are ultimately deployed.

A company built around quality and reliability

At the heart of ADB Ghana Medicals' corporate philosophy are values the company identifies as integrity, accountability, performance, quality, respect, teamwork and passion.

Its stated mission includes providing quality medical equipment and healthcare consumables, developing customised solutions for clients, maintaining strong communication and collaboration, and delivering products and services at competitive and affordable prices.

The company also places emphasis on partnerships, technical expertise and customer satisfaction.

For a healthcare sector where equipment quality, reliability and timely delivery can directly affect the effectiveness of medical services, these principles are particularly significant.

Adann Benjamin Diaz: “Healthcare is ultimately about people”

For Adann Benjamin Diaz, the company's growth is not simply about expanding a business.

“Healthcare is ultimately about people. Every piece of equipment we supply, every facility we help develop and every technical solution we provide should ultimately contribute to better care for someone who needs it.”

He said the company's long-term ambition is to build an institution that can contribute meaningfully to healthcare development in Ghana while demonstrating that indigenous companies can compete through quality, professionalism and technical competence.

“Our vision has always been bigger than supplying products. We want to be part of the solution. That means building the capacity, expertise and partnerships required to deliver healthcare infrastructure and solutions that meet the standards patients deserve.”

ADB Ghana Medicals' stated vision extends beyond Ghana. The company intends to expand its operations into other West African countries and eventually beyond the region, while maintaining its focus on quality, reliability, integrity and excellence.

That ambition comes against the backdrop of an African healthcare sector that continues to require significant investment in infrastructure, technology, equipment and specialist services.

For Diaz, the opportunity is therefore both commercial and developmental.

“We are a Ghanaian company, and we believe Ghanaian businesses must be able to participate meaningfully in solving some of the country's biggest challenges. Healthcare is one of those areas. Our responsibility is to build a company that is trusted for what it delivers.”

ADB Ghana Medicals says its journey is far from complete. Its ambition is to continue building a Ghanaian healthcare company capable of delivering solutions not only for today's needs, but for the future of healthcare in Ghana and across Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.